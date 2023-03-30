Quent Capital LLC Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 153.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

