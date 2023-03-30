Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in General Motors by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 318,726 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

