Quent Capital LLC Has $44,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hess by 92.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hess by 131.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.60.

Hess Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average of $136.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,720 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,936. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

