Quent Capital LLC Has $45,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 100.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 61.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 34.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.24 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.94.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Further Reading

