Quent Capital LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Quent Capital LLC cut its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.58.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $327.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.23. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

