Quent Capital LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,010,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.3 %

TROW stock opened at $110.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $157.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average of $113.54.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

