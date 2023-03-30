Quent Capital LLC Has $52,000 Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after buying an additional 736,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Timken by 71.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 257,536 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Timken by 33.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 703,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 175,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 40.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 583,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,474,000 after acquiring an additional 167,185 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Stock Up 1.8 %

Timken stock opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

