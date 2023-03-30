Quent Capital LLC Has $52,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after buying an additional 429,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after buying an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000,000 after buying an additional 349,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,633,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,475,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,487,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,231,000 after buying an additional 159,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $187.05 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $247.01. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.54%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.