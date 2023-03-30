Quent Capital LLC Has $56,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Quent Capital LLC cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 751,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,534,000 after buying an additional 28,014 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.0% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.09.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

