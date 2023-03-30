Quent Capital LLC Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,216,000 after buying an additional 1,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1,039.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,145,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after buying an additional 1,044,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,704,000 after buying an additional 875,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,732,000 after buying an additional 692,420 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.56.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.10.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

