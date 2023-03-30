Quent Capital LLC Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.45.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.