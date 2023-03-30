Quent Capital LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

