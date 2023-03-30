Quent Capital LLC Has $76,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.8 %

FTNT stock opened at $64.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Stories

