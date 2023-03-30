Quent Capital LLC Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 372.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,623,000 after acquiring an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,900,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in MongoDB by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,396,000 after acquiring an additional 325,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. Truist Financial reduced their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.87.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.6 %

MDB stock opened at $217.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.67. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $471.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $38,045,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $38,045,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,994 shares of company stock worth $22,590,843. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.