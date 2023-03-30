Quent Capital LLC Has $82,000 Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 14,921.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 127,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -256.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPP. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Further Reading

