Quent Capital LLC Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 145.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,773 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Insider Transactions at NOV

NOV Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.90.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

See Also

