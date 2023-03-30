Quent Capital LLC Has $90,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 90.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 257,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.24.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.