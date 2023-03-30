Quent Capital LLC Increases Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:UI opened at $263.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.36. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.26. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.15 and a 52 week high of $350.63.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.