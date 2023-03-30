Quent Capital LLC Increases Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 118.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.57.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $100.19 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

