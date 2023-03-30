Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

