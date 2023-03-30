Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN stock opened at $306.21 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $458.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Align Technology

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. CICC Research started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

