Quent Capital LLC Invests $60,000 in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RBCAA opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $817.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on RBCAA. StockNews.com lowered Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

About Republic Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.