Quent Capital LLC Invests $82,000 in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 21,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 160,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,510,000 after purchasing an additional 235,823 shares during the period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Price Performance

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,156.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,738 shares of company stock worth $2,999,204 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The company’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.