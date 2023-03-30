Quent Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Quent Capital LLC cut its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $162.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.23.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $52.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.86 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 45.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

