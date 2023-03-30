Quent Capital LLC Purchases 1,031 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 205.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,462,022,000 after buying an additional 1,241,290 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after buying an additional 622,878 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after buying an additional 998,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $238,833,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,288,329 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $291,283,000 after buying an additional 102,105 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halliburton Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

NYSE:HAL opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

