Quent Capital LLC Purchases 109 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Entergy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $106.16 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.07.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

