Quent Capital LLC Purchases 824 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 531.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 979 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 8.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $80.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $130.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average is $69.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coupa Software Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Saturday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $53.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

