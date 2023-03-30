Quent Capital LLC Purchases 945 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 132.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 135,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,736 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 92,519 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $3,929,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

