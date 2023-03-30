Quent Capital LLC Raises Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $78.21 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

