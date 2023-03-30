Quent Capital LLC Raises Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

