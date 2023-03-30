Quent Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 976.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.51. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.