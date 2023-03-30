Quent Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 280 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PXD. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $202.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.94 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

