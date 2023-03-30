Quent Capital LLC Reduces Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Cloudflare by 27.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cloudflare by 7.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Cloudflare by 5.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 461.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $874,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $874,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,122.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,747,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $57.09 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $132.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

