Quent Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.44) to £130 ($159.72) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.45) to GBX 126 ($1.55) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($153.58) to £135 ($165.87) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £101 ($124.09) to £119 ($146.21) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $72.12.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

