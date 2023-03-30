Quent Capital LLC Sells 241 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Schlumberger by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of SLB opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

