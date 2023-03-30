Quent Capital LLC Takes $57,000 Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $947,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,624,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BN opened at $31.19 on Thursday. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

