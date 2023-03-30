Quent Capital LLC Takes Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $480,610.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,321.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $480,610.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,321.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 19,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $1,588,173.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,496.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,704,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of RETA stock opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.42. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

