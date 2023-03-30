Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.59 and its 200 day moving average is $107.04. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $128.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,499,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

