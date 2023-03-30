Raymond James Increases Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target to $35.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VKTX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VKTX opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

