Raymond James Raises Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$19.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.60.

SDE stock opened at C$14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.66. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$8.92 and a twelve month high of C$16.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

