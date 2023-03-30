Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $494,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,291,000 after buying an additional 736,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after buying an additional 1,784,464 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,690,000 after buying an additional 1,100,581 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,328,000 after buying an additional 301,059 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 214.79%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

