Rede Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,616 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $280.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.41. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.73.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

