Refined Wealth Management Acquires 901 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Refined Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 557,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,135 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $160.77 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

