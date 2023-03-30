Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Signify Wealth boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 33,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 35,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 880,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $73,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 84,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of -374.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

