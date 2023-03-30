Reliant Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $153.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

