Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

