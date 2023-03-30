Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.3% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Trading Up 2.0 %

Apple stock opened at $160.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.46. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile



Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

