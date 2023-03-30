Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 5,669 Shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Epsilon Energy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPSN. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Epsilon Energy

In other news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $1,635,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,608,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,666,145.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

Epsilon Energy stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $122.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

