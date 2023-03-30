Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Super Market during the first quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Village Super Market by 29.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 13.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Sumas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Village Super Market Stock Up 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Village Super Market in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $333.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Village Super Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of retail sale of food and nonfood products. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLGEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.