Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $265.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

(Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Stories

